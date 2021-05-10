Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.31

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.31 and last traded at $96.02, with a volume of 1826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Insiders have sold 20,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

