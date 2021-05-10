PlotX (PLOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.40 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, PlotX has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00087441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.75 or 0.00802600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00105734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.66 or 0.09076035 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

