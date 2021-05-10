Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 371,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

