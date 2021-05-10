Poshmark (POSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q1 2021

Poshmark has set its Q1 2021 After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Poshmark stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 in the last quarter.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

