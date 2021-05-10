Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 8,830 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. 423,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,822. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

