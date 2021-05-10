Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.48 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,833. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

