Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1,687.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $163.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

