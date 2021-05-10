Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Livent by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Livent by 8,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,470,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 437,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

