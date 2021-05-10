Private Advisor Group LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $20.67 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

