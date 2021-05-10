Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $401,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,794 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $240.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

