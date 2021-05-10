Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 73.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QS stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.