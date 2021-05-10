Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,173 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. CACI International accounts for 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.12. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $190.16 and a 52-week high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.70.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.