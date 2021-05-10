Private Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $19,358,880. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,958. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.29 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.09, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.17 and its 200-day moving average is $527.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.