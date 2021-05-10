Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 12,420 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

TRIL traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.46. 8,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366 over the last 90 days.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

