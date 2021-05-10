Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 410 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up approximately 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $148.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

