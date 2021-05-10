Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $410.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Profound Medical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

