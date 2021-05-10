Project Pai Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.97 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $62.44 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,747,512,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,544,421,624 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

