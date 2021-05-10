ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 215.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRQR. Citigroup increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $317.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

