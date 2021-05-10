ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBSFY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

PBSFY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.56.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

