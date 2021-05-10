PTON Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One PTON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 132.9% against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $119.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00083777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00064618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00106049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.58 or 0.00782495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.95 or 0.08921447 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

