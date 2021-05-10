PVH (NYSE:PVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at OTR Global

OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $119.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

