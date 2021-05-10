Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 160.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Pzena Investment Management worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $799.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.42. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

