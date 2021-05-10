Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $110.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $106.91 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,570 shares of company stock worth $2,020,847 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

