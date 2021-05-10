Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $34.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

