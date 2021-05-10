Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Issued By William Blair

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

