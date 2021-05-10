Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cactus in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WHD. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

