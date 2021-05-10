Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

