Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE MEC opened at $17.32 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

