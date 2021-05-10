Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Cut by Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$53.45 on Monday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In other news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Insiders sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

