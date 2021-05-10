Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Cut by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Umpqua by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $2,660,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

