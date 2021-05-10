Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boralex Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 65.62. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$26.75 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.