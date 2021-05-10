Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Monroe Capital Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

MRCC opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $224.76 million, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

