Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MetLife, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of MET opened at $67.16 on Monday. MetLife has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

