Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

