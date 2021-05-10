Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WTS opened at $136.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.