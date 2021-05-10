Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Cut by Analyst

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.44.

BYND stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $106.91 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,847 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.