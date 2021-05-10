Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.