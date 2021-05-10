Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.73 or 0.00044488 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 63.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,388,108 coins and its circulating supply is 98,354,305 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

