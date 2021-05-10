Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $132,536.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,920.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.62 or 0.07103998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.94 or 0.02396131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.57 or 0.00650149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00191017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.31 or 0.00792741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00608381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00513266 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,933,165 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

