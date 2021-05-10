Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at UBS Group

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $138.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,701 shares of company stock worth $6,967,079. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

