Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,550 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after buying an additional 236,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after acquiring an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $23,409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 473,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.