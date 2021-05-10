Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE QUOT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.18. 1,495,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,292. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $444,550 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

