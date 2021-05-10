Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.11). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 772.04%. On average, analysts expect Ra Medical Systems to post $-19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Ra Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

