Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $20.85. 62,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,805. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.