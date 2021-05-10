Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Radius Health stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $973.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

