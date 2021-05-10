Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rakuten, Inc. engages in the internet services business. Its operating segments consist of Internet Services, FinTech and Others. Internet Services segment manages e-commerce, online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance and electronic money. Others segment includes the provision of messaging and communication services and management of a Japanese professional baseball team. Rakuten, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rakuten Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rakuten Group will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

