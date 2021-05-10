Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $57,116.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.33 or 0.00805561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00050493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.52 or 0.09189531 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

