Raymond James Analysts Give Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) a $65.00 Price Target

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given a $65.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $54.19. 1,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -200.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

