Raymond James Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $720.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $705.75.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $693.44 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $696.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.