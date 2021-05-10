Raymond James Boosts Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $19.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.77 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $434.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.